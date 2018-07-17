81°
Cox service outages around of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE- Some Cox customers are experiencing service outages around the Capital City.
It happened around 9 O'clock, Tuesday night.
The company sent a message customers informing them about an outage related to Internet, TV and phone services.
The company says technicians and engineers are currently working on the problem. Representatives say all services should be repaired within four to six hours.
