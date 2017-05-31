74°
Cox customers reporting outages due to cable damage on Bluebonnet Blvd.

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several customers of Cox Communications are reporting outages after equipment destroyed several of the communications provider's cables Wednesday.

According to Cox, another telecommunications provider was using boring equipment near Anselmo Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard and accidentally tore multiple lines of fiber cables. The damage reportedly impacted several commercial and residential transport lines feeding the surrounding area.

The company could not provide an exact estimate on how many customers were affected, but the extensive damage has caused phone, video and data service disruptions for businesses and residential customers in that area of town.

Cox says workers have been working to repair the lines all day and it expects the repairs will be completed sometime Wednesday night.

