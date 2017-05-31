Latest Weather Blog
Cox customers reporting outages due to cable damage on Bluebonnet Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Several customers of Cox Communications are reporting outages after equipment destroyed several of the communications provider's cables Wednesday.
According to Cox, another telecommunications provider was using boring equipment near Anselmo Lane and Bluebonnet Boulevard and accidentally tore multiple lines of fiber cables. The damage reportedly impacted several commercial and residential transport lines feeding the surrounding area.
The company could not provide an exact estimate on how many customers were affected, but the extensive damage has caused phone, video and data service disruptions for businesses and residential customers in that area of town.
Cox says workers have been working to repair the lines all day and it expects the repairs will be completed sometime Wednesday night.
Cox customers can watch all of our newscasts live by clicking HERE.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 killed in shooting after fugitive confronted at Texas car dealership
-
Flooded schools work through summer to finish repairs
-
WATCH: Mom talks about being rescued from burning home
-
McKinley Middle Magnet student competes in National Spelling Bee
-
Flooded BREC equipment to be auctioned off next month