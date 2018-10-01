77°
Cows stop traffic on Atlanta highway after truck overturns
ATLANTA (AP) - An overturned livestock truck has spilled a herd of cows onto a highway in Atlanta, backing up traffic and causing at least two wrecks that killed two cows.
News outlets report the truck spilled cows across Interstate 285 early Monday. WSB-TV reports at least one driver has been injured in a crash with a cow. Another herd of cows spilled onto Interstate 75 in May and 10 cows were killed.
A cattle truck overturned on Interstate 285 in June, spilling nearly 40 cows onto the highway. Three were killed.
We found one of the loose cows on 285!?? Police trying to stop traffic pic.twitter.com/9lWsPpsuae— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 1, 2018
