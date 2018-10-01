Cows stop traffic on Atlanta highway after truck overturns

77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - An overturned livestock truck has spilled a herd of cows onto a highway in Atlanta, backing up traffic and causing at least two wrecks that killed two cows.

News outlets report the truck spilled cows across Interstate 285 early Monday. WSB-TV reports at least one driver has been injured in a crash with a cow. Another herd of cows spilled onto Interstate 75 in May and 10 cows were killed.

A cattle truck overturned on Interstate 285 in June, spilling nearly 40 cows onto the highway. Three were killed.

