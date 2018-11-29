68°
Cowboys upset Saints 13-10 in Dallas nailbiter
DALLAS - Football fans will be focused on the NFL tonight with the New Orleans Saints playing on Thursday for the second week in a row.
Last week, the Saints won their tenth straight game by beating the Atlanta Falcons in the Superdome.
Kickoff tonight against the Dallas Cowboys is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.
It'll be televised on Fox, the NFL Network, and Amazon.
