Cowboys upset Saints 13-10 in Dallas nailbiter

1 hour 25 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, November 29 2018 Nov 29, 2018 November 29, 2018 10:30 PM November 29, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

DALLAS - Football fans will be focused on the NFL tonight with the New Orleans Saints playing on Thursday for the second week in a row.

Last week, the Saints won their tenth straight game by beating the Atlanta Falcons in the Superdome.

Kickoff tonight against the Dallas Cowboys is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

It'll be televised on Fox, the NFL Network, and Amazon.

