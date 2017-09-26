82°
Cowboys, Cardinals lock arms during National Anthem on Monday Night Football

Monday, September 25 2017
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Players from both the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys locked arms in unity following a performance of the national anthem on Monday Night Football. 

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones joined his team in taking a knee on the field before the anthem, showing solidarity with other players who protested over the weekend. Just before the anthem began, players on both teams rose to their feet, but continued to lock arms throughout the performance. 

Former LSU star Patrick Peterson could also be seen among the Cardinals players locking arms during the anthem.

Ahead of the game, a Cowboys representative told ESPN that all of its players would be taking a knee at the center of the field as a "symbol of equality" and a show of unity.

Monday night's demonstration comes as a surprise from Jones, after he voiced displeasure with former 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick's similar protests in 2016.

