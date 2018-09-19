82°
Latest Weather Blog
Covington police chief announces resignation
COVINGTON - The chief of the Covington Police Department is resigning, city officials announced Wednesday.
Chief Tim Lentz's last day with the department will be Oct. 5, according to an email from Mayor Mike Cooper. In his resignation letter, Lentz said he was leaving for "other pursuits that will require my full time and attention."
Deputy Chief Stephen Culotta will serve as Interim Police Chief until a permanent replacement is found.
Mayor Mike Cooper told WWL-TV there is no investigation going on regarding Lentz, and that he's leaving with high regards from the city and colleagues.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
PSC places scrutiny on electric cooperatives across the state
-
Detention pond gobbling up land in Gonzales neighborhood
-
While tragic, deadly I-10 wreck shows problems with 6-year-old traffic plan
-
Doctor arrested in high-profile rape case graduated from LSU
-
Brazen thief steals from Garden District home in broad daylight