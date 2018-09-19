82°
Covington police chief announces resignation

Wednesday, September 19 2018
By: WBRZ Staff
COVINGTON - The chief of the Covington Police Department is resigning, city officials announced Wednesday.

Chief Tim Lentz's last day with the department will be Oct. 5, according to an email from Mayor Mike Cooper. In his resignation letter, Lentz said he was leaving for "other pursuits that will require my full time and attention."

Deputy Chief Stephen Culotta will serve as Interim Police Chief until a permanent replacement is found.

Mayor Mike Cooper told WWL-TV there is no investigation going on regarding Lentz, and that he's leaving with high regards from the city and colleagues.

