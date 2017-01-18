Court upholds rule dividing Gulf red snapper season

NEW ORLEANS - A federal appeals court ruling means there will continue to be different red snapper fishing limits in federal Gulf of Mexico waters for charter fishing boats and recreational anglers who have their own boats.



The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans refused Tuesday to strike down a federal rule that was supported by charter owners and opposed by an organization representing private anglers.



Private anglers have been limited to only nine days of red snapper fishing in federal Gulf waters for the past two years. Charters have been allowed more than 40 days.



Charter interests say the rule benefits people who like to fish but don't have their own boats. The Coastal Conservation Association has said the rule benefits charter businesses at the expense of recreational fishers.