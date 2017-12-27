40°
Court upholds $90K award to family over botched police raid

Source: Associated Press
ASSUMPTION PARISH- A Louisiana appeals court has upheld a judge's decision awarding more than $90,000 to family members whose home was mistakenly raided by police.

A ruling last Thursday by a three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal concluded state District Court Judge Katherine Tess Stromberg didn't abuse her discretion.

Earlier this year, the judge presided over a trial without a jury for the family's lawsuit against the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police.

The Advocate reports that officers entered the wrong house when they searched the family's Labadieville home in 2013, executing a "no-knock" warrant for a drug investigation. Officers pulled the homeowners and some of their children from their beds and handcuffed them.

Stromberg found the sheriff's office and state police both 50 percent at fault.

