Court tosses DeLorean widow's 'Back to the Future' lawsuit

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A federal court in New Jersey has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the widow of automaker John DeLorean over royalties stemming from the "Back to the Future" movies.

Sally DeLorean claimed a Texas company using the DeLorean name had illegally accepted royalties from Universal for the promotional use of images of the iconic car. A judge ruled Friday that a 2015 settlement agreement in a separate lawsuit over trademarks prohibited her from suing for the royalties. Attorneys for the two sides didn't respond to requests for comment Monday.

The sleek, angular car with gull-wing doors known simply as "the DeLorean" was featured in the movie franchise starring Michael J. Fox about a kid who travels back in time to engineer his parents' meeting.