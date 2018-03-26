78°
Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant

2 hours 15 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, March 26 2018 Mar 26, 2018 March 26, 2018 9:43 AM March 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Boston Herald Radio

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter say they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.

Lawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. Salman is accused of helping her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where he killed 49 people.

Her lawyers' federal court motion filed Monday says prosecutors contacted them Saturday night and told them about Seddique Mateen's relationship with the FBI. 

