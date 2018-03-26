78°
Latest Weather Blog
Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Lawyers for the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter say they've only just been told that the attacker's father was an FBI informant for 11 years.
Lawyers for Noor Salman are asking for a mistrial, saying this information should have been disclosed earlier by prosecutors. Salman is accused of helping her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where he killed 49 people.
Her lawyers' federal court motion filed Monday says prosecutors contacted them Saturday night and told them about Seddique Mateen's relationship with the FBI.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Heart Walk Heroes
-
One dead after shooting at motel on Airline Highway Monday morning
-
One dead after shooting at motel on Airline Highway
-
One dead after early morning shooting at motel on Airline Highway
-
Four juveniles in stolen vehicle lead police on short chase, crash into...