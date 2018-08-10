Court reinstates convictions in 'Hollywood South' case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A movie producer and a lawyer who were spared prison time in a fraud case involving Louisiana's "Hollywood South" film tax credit program are facing renewed legal woes.

Producer Peter Hoffman and attorney Michael Arata were granted probation after a federal judge threw out some of their 2015 convictions. But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated most of the convictions Thursday and ordered re-sentencing.

They were convicted in a scheme involving fraudulent documents to get more than $1 million in tax credits for turning a dilapidated New Orleans mansion into a film production facility. Still, the facility was completed and opened. And at least some of the tax credits were deemed legitimate.

Attorneys for Hoffman and Arata didn't immediately respond to emailed comment requests Thursday night.