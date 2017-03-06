Court of Appeals rules city can remove Confederate statues in New Orleans

Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor to remove three Confederate statues from their current spots around New Orleans.

WWL reports that the court sided with the city of New Orleans in its efforts to remove the statues.

The statues are of Robert E. Lee at Lee Circle, P.G.T. Beauregard near the entrance to City Park and Jefferson Davis on Jefferson Davis Parkway.

No details about the removal of the statues has been released at the time of this post.