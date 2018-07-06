Court: Louisiana oil pipeline construction can continue

88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
5 hours 30 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 4:52 PM July 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court's ruling allows construction to continue on a crude oil pipeline through an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp.
  
A divided panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday vacated a lower court's preliminary injunction blocking construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline.
  
The panel's 2-1 decision was a victory for Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC, whose lawyers had urged the panel in April to throw out U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick's injunction.
  
Dick issued a preliminary injunction in February, stopping pipeline construction in the Atchafalaya Basin swamp until a lawsuit by project opponents is resolved.
  
Her injunction was suspended by a 5th Circuit panel in March, so construction continued even before Friday's ruling.
  
The company recently told the court that it expects to complete construction by October.

