Court filing may show Russia probe nearing close
WASHINGTON (AP) - The case of a California man who pleaded guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is moving closer to sentencing.
It's a sign that that aspect of the Mueller investigation may be drawing to a close. Prosecutors filed a similar motion last week in the case of George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign aide who pleaded guilty last year to lying to investigators.
In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors and defense lawyers say they're ready to start the process of sentencing Richard Pinedo, who pleaded guilty in February to selling bank accounts to Russians.
The filing asks a judge to refer the case for the preparation of a pre-sentence report, a critical step in the sentencing process.
