70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Court: Execution OK for inmate claiming damaged veins

7 hours 50 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, February 14 2018 Feb 14, 2018 February 14, 2018 12:23 PM February 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AL.com
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal appeals court says Alabama, at least for now, can proceed toward the execution of an inmate who argues that a lethal injection would be cruel because lymphoma and hepatitis C have damaged his veins.
  
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a federal judge's stay of execution for Doyle Lee Hamm, who is scheduled to be put to death on Feb. 22 for the 1987 murder of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham.
  
The appellate court ruled that a judge prematurely stayed the execution, but agreed there are unsettled questions about Hamm's health.
  
The three-judge panel said an independent medical expert should review Hamm's condition immediately.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days