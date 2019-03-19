Court employee accused of falsifying hundreds of drug tests in exchange for cash

BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant filed for an East Baton Rouge drug court employee claims she falsified hundreds of drug tests over the course of four years, taking payments along the way.

According to the sheriff's office, Nina Burage is accused of taking money in exchange for warning subjects of their impending drug tests or flat-out voiding the tests entirely. A warrant filed over the weekend says Burage allegedly voided or failed to send as many as 600 tests from 2014 to 2018.

An alleged participant in the scheme told investigators that he would often ask Burage when he could expect his next drug test. He'd then pay her cash after she gave him the information, the documents said. He also claimed Burage would manipulate the system so he would have time to get drugs out of his system.

That person further explained he paid Burage between $100-400 each week in exchange for her help.

Deputies signed a warrant for Burage's arrest after they found evidence to support the claims. She has not yet been arrested.

WBRZ reached out to Burage for a comment Tuesday afternoon, she says she no longer works for the court system and denies any wrongdoing.