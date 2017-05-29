Coursey Blvd. gardening business vandalized, owner says more than $10,000 in damages

BATON ROUGE – Harb's Oasis, a gardening and landscaping company located on Coursey Boulevard, was vandalized on Monday morning.

The owner of the store, Charbel Harb, told WBRZ all the store's pottery was shot and destroyed with a BB gun around 9:20 a.m.

"Well apparently it's a BB gun, somebody with a BB gun. So they were able to cause a lot of damage and there was just a lot of holes and several of them are broken definitely, so when you have a hole in the pot, it's worth nothing," Harb said.

Harb also said that 15 tires were slashed on the store's work trucks.

"We counted around 15 tires or so, that have been slashed on the side walls," he said.



Damage done to Harb's store will cost him more than $10,000, he says.

"The pottery alone is worth a lot of money. This is good glazed high-quality pottery and the tires average $150 to $200. We are talking over $10,000 for sure here," Harb said.

Harb said that Monday's incident is not the first time his store has been broken into and vandalized over the years he has been in business at the location.

"We've had fish stolen, safes taken away trees broken. One time we had people who broke every single tree at our nursery," he said. "I could write a book about the things that have happened in 37 years of history here."

Harb says that he is hoping to find out who is responsible by using the store's surveillance video system, however he is calling on the community to help too.

"We are hoping that if somebody would know something or knows someone bragging about it, please call the police or call WBRZ or call us," he said.