Couple who met in supermarket hold wedding on produce aisle
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) - Attention all shoppers: wedding in Aisle 13.
A Pennsylvania couple who met at a supermarket have tied the knot there with canned carrots and peas among their wedding guests.
The Valley News Dispatch reports 69-year-old Larry Spiering and 61-year-old Becky Smith married Sunday at the Community Supermarket in Lower Burrell, where they met 10 years ago.
Smith says she was working at the supermarket when Spiering walked up and gave her a piece of paper with his name and phone number. She says it was only fitting they tied the knot in the aisle where they met.
The judge who performed the ceremony says it was his first wedding at a grocery store. Store owner George Thimons says he was glad to accommodate the couple.
