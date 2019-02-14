Couple who met in Baton Rouge celebrate over 60 years of marriage

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana-raised woman and her husband are celebrating over 60 years of marriage this Valentine's Day.

Wes Cantrell met Bernadine on her 18th birthday in downtown Baton Rouge. The two crossed paths at Walgreens drugstore on 3rd Street, which is now Schlittz & Giggles pizza parlor.

"I still see the same, very attractive woman I saw when she was eighteen years old," Wes Cantrell said.

Wes had just graduated from college in Georgia when he accepted a job in Louisiana.

"I believe God had a woman for me, she happened to be in Baton Rouge," he said. "And he figured out how to get me there."

Bernadine Cantrell was raised in St. Helena Parish, and says even after 62 years together, her feelings about Wes haven't changed.

"There was a popular song then, called Mr. Wonderful," Bernadine said. "And he became my Mr. Wonderful, and he still is."

The Cantrell's were married on February 2, 1957. They currently reside in Roswell, Georgia.

"We have four children, 22 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two more on the way!" she said.