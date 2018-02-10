64°
Couple sells all for sailboat venture, it sinks on day 2

Saturday, February 10 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: AL.com
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - A couple who abandoned their workaday lives to buy a sailboat for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure instead lost almost everything when it sank on day two of their journey off Florida.
  
News outlets report that Tanner Broadwell, Nikki Walsh and their pet pug escaped injury when the 28-foot boat hit something and capsized Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico near Madeira Beach. But the couple says just about everything else on the boat floated away.
  
They said they planned to escape modern life on the sailboat after leaving Breckenridge, Colorado, last year. Now Broadwell says they have no jobs, no savings and no place to go.
  
Local boat captains say sandbars often shift in the channel in John's Pass where the sailboat capsized.
