Couple's bodies recovered at site of helicopter crash
MANY - Authorities have recovered the bodies of a Texas couple killed in helicopter crash in Louisiana.
Desoto Parish Chief Deputy Coroner Billy Locke on Thursday identified the two victims as the plane's owner, 54-year-old Terry Glenn Bailey, and his 57-year-old wife, Pamela Jo.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter had departed Shreveport Downtown Airport and was headed to Center, Texas, when it crashed early Wednesday on the south side of Wallace Lake in DeSoto Parish.
Terry Bailey owned High Roller Wells LLC in Center, Texas. The company provides water disposal and hauling services for oil and gas companies.
National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams told The Times that a preliminary accident report will be issued within 10 days of the crash.
