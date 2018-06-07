Couple, police searching for missing wedding rings

GONZALES - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who found wedding rings that didn't belong to her.

On Sunday a California couple visiting the area stopped at a Circle K on West Highway 30 in Gonzales. According to a release, the couple was in town to visit an adoption agency. While her husband was putting gas in their vehicle, the wife took off her rings and put them in her lap while she applied hand lotion.

When the couple went inside to pay, the wife didn't notice that her rings had fallen from her lap. The couple then drove to their meeting.

At some point, the wife realized what had happened and the couple returned to the gas station. They soon learned that the rings were gone. The release said the couple has been married for 15 years and the rings carry an enormous amount of sentimental value.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance from the gas station after the couple left and noticed a woman pick up the rings from the parking lot. The woman is believed to be driving a four-door silver Chevrolet Sonic.

Authorities say they don't anticipate any criminal charges to be filed.

"We are hoping that either the woman whom found the rings or someone who knows her can help us return the rings to this couple, the rings obviously mean very much to them," reads the release.

Anyone that can help is asked to call Gonzales Detectives at 225-647-9583.