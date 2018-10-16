74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Couple plans to visit six Disney parks on two coasts in one day

2 hours 28 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, October 16 2018 Oct 16, 2018 October 16, 2018 1:09 PM October 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: AP

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Tennessee couple plans to visit six Disney parks on two U.S. coasts in one day.

Heather and Clark Ensminger on Wednesday plan to visit Disney World's four theme parks in Florida, hop a cross-country plane and end the night at Disney's two California parks. The couple from Kingsport, Tennessee, will be armed with a spreadsheet showing what time they need to be at each park.

In Florida, they plan to have breakfast at Disney's Hollywood Studios before walking over to Epcot. From there, they will go to the Magic Kingdom and have lunch at Animal Kingdom. They have a direct flight from Orlando to Los Angeles at 4:30 p.m.

They plan to be at California Adventure by 8 p.m. local time and Disneyland before it closes at midnight.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days