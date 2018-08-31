74°
Couple ordered to turn over funds raised for homeless man

Friday, August 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) - A couple who raised more than $400,000 for a homeless man after he used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia must now turn over what's left of the cash.

A New Jersey judge issued the order Thursday during a hearing on the lawsuit brought by Johnny Bobbitt, who worries Mark D'Amico and Katie McClure have mismanaged a large part of the donations raised for him on GoFundMe. The couple denies the claims, saying they're wary of giving Bobbitt large sums because they fear he would buy drugs.

The judge ordered the couple to transfer the money into an escrow account by the end of business Friday and hire a forensic accountant to review the financial records within 10 days.

