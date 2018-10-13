Couple killed in I-12 crash Friday, 27-year-old daughter airlifted to hospital

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A woman is in the hospital after a crash that claimed the lives of her parents Friday afternoon.

The wreck was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on I-12 between the Livingston and Holden exits. Authorities say two passengers, identified as Saul and Maria Cerna of Texas, were killed in the crash.

Police say the driver was the couple's daughter, 27-year-old Jesenia Cerna. She survived the crash but had to be airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to state police, Cerna was driving along the interstate when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Investigators say it's still unclear what caused the crash, but impairment is not suspected to be a factor.

All lanes were temporarily closed in the area of the crash Friday afternoon.