67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Couple faces rape, drug charges after search of trailer

2 days 9 hours 15 minutes ago December 22, 2016 Dec 22, 2016 Thursday, December 22 2016 December 22, 2016 2:21 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

SLAUGHTER – Deputies in East Feliciana Parish say a couple faces rape and drug charges after a search at a trailer Wednesday night.

Clinton W. Villagomez and Debroah Villagomez were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said Clinton Villagomez was also charged with two counts of first degree rape of a female under the age of 12-years-old, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and monetary instrument abuse.

Deputies along with the Department of Corrections executed a search warrant at a trailer on Highway 412 around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators seized 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine, firearms and over $500 in counterfeit currency.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days