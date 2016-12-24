Couple faces rape, drug charges after search of trailer

SLAUGHTER – Deputies in East Feliciana Parish say a couple faces rape and drug charges after a search at a trailer Wednesday night.

Clinton W. Villagomez and Debroah Villagomez were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said Clinton Villagomez was also charged with two counts of first degree rape of a female under the age of 12-years-old, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and monetary instrument abuse.

Deputies along with the Department of Corrections executed a search warrant at a trailer on Highway 412 around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators seized 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine, firearms and over $500 in counterfeit currency.