Couple engaged at Spanish Town parade relives magical moment

BATON ROUGE - The Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade is known for its outrageous and over the top floats. This year's parade was put to a halt as one man decided to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

Justin Capro decided to propose to his girlfriend Kaitlyn Goudeau right in front of the Oh Na Neaux float last Saturday.

Each person on the float held up a sign asking for Kaitlyn's hand in marriage.

"I said it's been a long four years, but I'm ready to spend my entire life with you. Will you marry me? And she said yes. Well, she said she couldn't hear me because everybody was screaming but she said yes," said Justin.

The couple had already made plans to attend the parade, and that's when Justin decided to use it as an opportunity to pop the question.

With the help of family and friends, he created thirty signs asking the big question.

"Ms. Mary Robinson -- I believe she's the owner helped me out a lot -- I had the idea of holding up one sign but she was like, 'why not get everyone to hold it up.' I made thirty signs for everybody on the float to hold up," said Justin.

Seeing so many floats pass by, Kaitlyn did not think the signs were referring to her.

"I looked up at the float, and I saw 'Will you marry me Kaitlyn?' I was like, 'that has to be another Kaitlyn,' and then I looked at the another sign and then it said, 'Marry me kel?' which is my nickname, so I was like, aw man!'" she said.

The couple plans to tie the knot after Kaitlyn graduates from nursing school.