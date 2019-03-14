Couple arrested in death of 2-year-old girl in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS- A mother and her fiance have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old who died in the hospital after suffering a head injury last week.

Police first responded to reports of an unresponsive child March 8 on Florida Avenue SW. Once they arrived at the scene, they found the toddler suffering from head trauma.

Authorities rushed the child to a local hospital in critical condition, but the toddler died three days later.

Kelsey Barth, the child's mother was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles and negligent homicide. Her fiance, Shane Posey, is charged with first-degree murder. Police say Posey was not the girl's father.