81°
Latest Weather Blog
Couple arrested in death of 2-year-old girl in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS- A mother and her fiance have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old who died in the hospital after suffering a head injury last week.
Police first responded to reports of an unresponsive child March 8 on Florida Avenue SW. Once they arrived at the scene, they found the toddler suffering from head trauma.
Authorities rushed the child to a local hospital in critical condition, but the toddler died three days later.
Kelsey Barth, the child's mother was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles and negligent homicide. Her fiance, Shane Posey, is charged with first-degree murder. Police say Posey was not the girl's father.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Meeting: Changes to flood zone maps in Ascension could mean higher flood...
-
Crews called to Wednesday apartment fire on Azalea Park Ave.
-
Clinic cuts off federally-funded treatment for opiod addicts, state investigating
-
Crews battling beaver dams to fix drainage problems in Central
-
Officials: Comite diversion project on track for 2021 completion