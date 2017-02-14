Couple accused of using fake cards to steal thousands

BATON ROUGE – Police say a Florida couple is accused of using fake cards to make thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases in Louisiana.

According to police, a retired officer spotted Jayson Carter and Mardashia Harris swiping several credit cards to buy gift cards at the Cortana Place Lowe’s store. Police responded to the scene and stopped the suspects who were fleeing the scene in their vehicle. Officer observed several access cards and newly purchased cell phones in plain view of the suspects’ vehicle.

While officers interviewed Harris, police say Carter tried to flee on foot through the store's parking lot. BRPD used a Taser to take him into custody.

Investigators learned that the couple traveled from Tampa and made purchases from stores in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas using altered cards. Approximately 53 gift cards, totaling $9,320, were recovered which were purchased with altered credit cards. Seven cell phones, totaling $5,512.51, were also recovered. Police say 43 credit cards that had been re-encoded were also seized.

Carter was charged with 51 counts of computer fraud, 43 counts of access device fraud, 43 counts of monetary instrument abuse, 43 counts of identity theft, felony theft of $14,832.51 and resisting an officer.

Harris was charged with principal to computer fraud, access device fraud, monetary instrument abuse, theft and identity theft.

Both were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BRPD Financial Crimes Unit at 389-3871.