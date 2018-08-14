91°
Couple accused of keeping food from sons, sitting on them

3 hours 45 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, August 14 2018 Aug 14, 2018 August 14, 2018 11:06 AM August 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Sux 911

EMERSON, Neb. (AP) - The parents of two teenagers in northeast Nebraska are accused of locking cupboards and a refrigerator to keep their sons from eating snacks and sitting on the boys as punishment.

Dakota County Court records say 41-year-old Blaine Busker and his 38-year-old wife, Donella Busker, are each charged with two misdemeanor counts of child abuse. Court records don't list the names of attorneys who can comment for them.

A phone listed for Blaine Busker in Emerson was not working Tuesday. A phone listed for Donella Busker rang busy during several calls from The Associated Press.

A court document says the boys were only allowed to wash their clothes once a week and allowed to shower only every other day. The parents padlocked the bathroom that contained the home's only shower.

