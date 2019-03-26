Couple accused of beating child, locking her in closet until she urinated on herself

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested two people accused of abusing a 7-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a local hospital in reference to a child abuse investigation. There authorities discovered the victim told a teacher she had been kicked in the chest and forced to sleep in a closet.

During a physical examination, medical staff found that the girl had bruises on her back, buttocks and lower leg. Certain portions of the girl's skin were also"tender to the touch," an arrest report said.

Authorities learned the girl's step-father, Stephun Pickron, had allegedly abused the child and forced her to sleep in her bedroom closet. When the girl tried to escape, Pickron allegedly used the bed to block the door.

Investigators said the girl urinated on herself due to not being able to use the bathroom. She also told authorities she didn't eat dinner that night and wasn't allowed to bathe. Pickron allegedly abused the girl after her siblings blamed her for breaking a TV.

Medical staff also noticed other marks on the girl's body which appeared to be healing. Those marks were allegedly caused by the girl's mother, Ferrache Williams.

Authorities say Williams previously whipped the girl with a belt and didn't stop Pickron from kicking her and trapping her in the closet.

Both Williams and Pickron were charged with cruelty to juveniles.