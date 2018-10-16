Couple accused in multiple Baton Rouge armed robberies

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man and woman suspected of committing multiple armed robberies in the Baton Rouge area.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were able to track down 24-year-old Roderic Herring and 29-year-old Brittany Dennis after a third accomplice was taken into custody following a failed robbery last month.

That third suspect, Kemond Dennis, was arrested after he was tackled by two men he allegedly tried to rob. Police say Herring went for Dennis' dropped firearm in that encounter but was fended off by the two victims and another witness.

Arrest records say the three had pulled multiple robberies together, with Brittany Dennis driving the other two around to look for possible victims.

After Kemond Dennis' arrest, he allegedly identified his aunt, Brittany Dennis, and her boyfriend, Herring, as his accomplices.

Both were arrested Tuesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on armed robbery charges.