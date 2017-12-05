County officials want sheriff fired over lewd photos, texts

Photo: The Sun Journal

PARIS, Maine - Members of a Maine county commission are seeking the removal of a sheriff who admitted sending a sexually explicit photo of him in uniform in his office.

The Sun Journal reports the Oxford County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to file a complaint asking Republican Gov. Paul LePage to remove Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant.

It says a three-week investigation showed Gallant sent a photograph in which his genitals were exposed to a female employee of another law enforcement agency.

The complaint stated Gallant sent text messages to a subordinate officer and his female companion containing indecent photographs of himself and soliciting sex acts and nude pictures.

Gallant and his attorney didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Gallant has denied that he solicited two employees for sex and threatened to fire one who rebuffed him.