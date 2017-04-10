County considers special tax for Trump's Mar-a-Lago visits

WEST PALM BEACH - Commissioners in a Florida county are so tired of spending money on President Donald Trump's frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort, some are suggesting a special tax be levied against the property.



Trump's visits have cost Palm Beach County taxpayers about $2 million. The county spends more spends more than $60,000 a day when the president visits, mostly for law enforcement overtime. The county has spent almost $2 million since January.



Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the county expected to spend about $250,000 total during Trump's recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was the president's sixth trip to his Winter White House in the 12 weeks since his inauguration.



The county is hoping the federal government will eventually reimburse its costs.