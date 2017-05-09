Country star Alan Jackson selling home for $6.4 million

Image: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CLARKESVILLE - Country music star Alan Jackson is selling his northern Georgia home for $6.4 million.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing an online real estate listing, says Jackson's lakefront home in Clarkesville, Georgia, comes with five bedrooms along with six full and three half bathrooms. The estate is gated with a family room, bar and an outdoor full bath.



The 7,687 square-foot home was built in 2008.



Jackson broke out in 1990 with his neo-traditional style of honky-tonk country music that earned him several multiplatinum records. His hit songs include "Chattahoochee," ''She's Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)" and "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)."



Jackson is also known for sporting his signature white hat.