66°
Latest Weather Blog
Country bluesman, hit songwriter Tony Joe White dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A record label representative says Tony Joe White, the country rocker and hit songwriter behind such hits as "Polk Salad Annie" and "A Rainy Night in Georgia," has died at age 75.
A statement from the record label Yep Roc Music Group said White's family confirmed the rocker died Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. The label did not have any details on his cause of death.
White, originally from Louisiana, had a hit in 1969 with "Polk Salad Annie" and his songs were covered by Elvis Presley, Hank Williams Jr., Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Waylon Jennings and many more.
White's music spanned many genres from country, rock, blues and R&B. Yep Roc released his last album in September called "Bad Mouthin.'"
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bizarre thefts of clown decorations from yards tied to LSU fraternity
-
Coach O and his wife surprise more than 50 kids at local...
-
'He wants that pole': Clumsy thief struggles to take campus ministry's parking...
-
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser promotes event to end kidney disease
-
Crews respond to fire at Zachary warehouse