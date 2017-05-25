Councilwoman wants chief to talk about cops involved in Alton Sterling's death

BATON ROUGE – Police Chief Carl Dabadie will be summoned to discuss his department's internal investigation into the officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling at an upcoming Metro Council meeting.

Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis told WBRZ Thursday, she has filed three pieces of city legislation. Two deal with the Sterling situation and a third deals with how people were removed from a recent council meeting when they wanted to speak about the Sterling case.

Collins-Lewis said the item related to the police chief will ask the chief to attend the June 14th meeting to discuss the investigation into officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake. Late Wednesday, the mayor of Baton Rouge suggested the chief fire Salamoni for not following department procedures the night Sterling was killed.

Also at the June 14 meeting, Collins-Lewis will ask the Metro Council to write a resolution, supporting the mayor's request that Salamoni be fired.

Click HERE to read more about the mayor's request and an exclusive interview with her.

Collins-Lewis said she is also frustrated with how citizens were handled at a meeting where activists planned to disrupt the council meeting but were escorted out. To investigate how meeting procedures are handled, Collins-Lewis wants to form a committee to review the city's plan of government. Collins-Lewis said she could base her committee on a similar one formed in 2007.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz