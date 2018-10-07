74°
Latest Weather Blog
Councilwoman's construction trailer stolen from her house in broad daylight
BATON ROUGE- According to police a Metro Council Member reported her husband's construction trailer was stolen from the front of their house in broad daylight.
The theft happened around 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Council member Tara Wicker and her husband were at church when the incident occurred. Luckily their neighbor witnessed the theft and took pictures.
The pictures show a Green truck driving off with the trailer attached to their vehicle.
Police do not have any information on the theft at the time they are still investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man diagnosed with cancer decided to spend his last months going down...
-
Firefighters in Denham Springs are raising money for bulletproof vests
-
WATCH: Funeral for LSU basketball player to be held at Healing Place...
-
What Ed Orgeron said after LSU's loss to Florida
-
WATCH: Seven years after his wife's death, Oscar Lozada was back in...