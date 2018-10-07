Councilwoman's construction trailer stolen from her house in broad daylight

74°
Sunday, October 07 2018

By: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- According to police a Metro Council Member reported her husband's construction trailer was stolen from the front of their house in broad daylight.

The theft happened around 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Council member Tara Wicker and her husband were at church when the incident occurred. Luckily their neighbor witnessed the theft and took pictures.

The pictures show a Green truck driving off with the trailer attached to their vehicle.

Police do not have any information on the theft at the time they are still investigating.

