Councilman hosts District 7 community conversation

BATON ROUGE – One East Baton Rouge Metro Councilmember is making moves to improve the quality of life in his district.

District seven councilman LaMont Cole is hosting a community conversation Thursday to address the issues that plaque not only his district, but the entire city.

Cole says he wants the community to bring forward their problems for discussion. It can be anything from trash pick-up to economic developments and quality healthcare.

Cole said he will help moderate the meeting, but the community will be doing most of the talking.

“This is the best opportunity this year for District 7 residents to speak their mind,” Cole said.

The event is happening at Winbourne Elementary at 4503 Winbourne Ave starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.