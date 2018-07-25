Council on Aging announces six new locations

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging is opening six new locations across the parish.

Council on Aging offers seniors over the age of 60 daily meals and activities.

Those activities are now being added inside of BREC facilities in six new locations:

EBRCOA/ BREC Perkins Road Community -7122 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

EBRCOA/ BREC Antioch Park Senior Center - 6229 Antioch Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

EBRCOA/ BREC Highland Rd. Community Center -14024 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70810

EBRCOA/ BREC Ben Burge Park Senior Center -9350 Antigua Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70810

EBRCOA/ BREC Flanacher Park Senior Center - 864 Flanancher Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70791

EBRCOA/ Jewel J. Newman Community Center - 2013 Central Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Council On Aging has partnered with BREC to reach more seniors in areas where officials said they saw a need. Most of the BREC facilities were not being used during the day. Using existing park facilities meant the Council on Aging did not have to build separate buildings.

"I won't have to travel as far, you know, for some of the activities and they have wonderful programs; The exercising, the dance, Tai Chi," said Melba Morye, who has participated in Council on Aging activities for the last year.