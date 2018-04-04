Council members introducing new mosquito control plan in Livingston Parish

WATSON - Resident say the mosquitoes are awful in Livingston Parish.

"They are worse than bad," said Ned Keith, who lives in Watson.

He uses an electronic mosquito trap to ward off the pests because his part of Livingston Parish has no mosquito control program.

"I'll be 80 before long and I just don't want to get West Nile," Keith said.

District 2 Parish Councilman Garry Talbert and District 3 Councilman Maurice Keen want to create mosquito abatement just for their districts.

"Any mosquito that bites you could be carrying West Nile or encephalitis. It's just fact because we know it's in the parish," Talbert said. "I don't think anybody does deny you need a little mosquito protection."

Talbert says they plan to introduce a mosquito control ordinance at the next council meeting. But the biggest challenge for the proposed mosquito control districts are the voters, who have twice rejected mosquito control.

This time, mosquito control won't be parish-wide, and won't be tied to property taxes.

"If you provide a good budget and a plan and get that information out to the voters, they'll support you," Talbert said.

And Keith says they can already count on his support before the mosquito control proposal even goes public.