Council members and dozens of people march for unity at the state capitol

BATON ROUGE - Dozens gathered early Saturday morning in downtown Baton Rouge for the "One Blood" Unity March.

All wearing white t-shirts with the word, "blood" in red letters, marchers walked a mile to the state capital for the rally.

They were led by a group of people carrying a banner stating, "What color is love?"

The event was organized by Metro Council Members Trae Welch and Tara Wicker.

"At the end of the day, we are all apart of the human race. We are all more alike than we are different," said Wicker.

The sheriff of East Baton Rouge Parish Sid Gautreaux, was also at the event he spoke some hopeful words to the marchers.

"I see the horrible things that people say and do to each other, and that's in people's heart, and until they change what's in their hearts, and realize that we are all one people, we are never going to come together as a people," said Gautreaux.



A member of the One Blood Ministry worked with the council members to do the unity march.

The ministry is also planning an event in April in Baton Rouge, at Memorial Stadium.