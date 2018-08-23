Could K'Lavon Chaisson break the LSU sack record?

BATON ROUGE- Sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (pronounced K-luh-von Chase-on) looks to make his name know this season.

After being only the 8th LSU player since 2000 to start as a true freshman, Chaisson has drawn comparisons to former LSU standouts Barkevious Mingo and Arden Key after an explosive freshman season.

"You get on the field? He's a freak," said senior tight end Foster Moreau. "He might break the sack record this year. He has all the skills there if he wants to."

Chaisson is listed as 6-foot-4 238 pounds and could be a force this season rushing the passer.

"He showed flashes of it last year and him being a freshman, his first time getting his feet wet, but I think he's going to have a great year," said senior safety John Battle.

"I look at K'Lavon and I really appreciate the fact that how hard we works," said sophomore outside linebacker Ray Thornton. "As an individual, I kind of role model after him, and it's kind of weird because he is younger than me."

After finishing the year with 2 sacks last season, Chaisson will have to improve if he wants to break the single season sack record of 12 during his sophomore season.

Fortunately for him, Arden Key set the record as a sophomore, so the record is more than achievable in his second year.