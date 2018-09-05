Costs about library fix to be kept quiet for now despite promise last week

BATON ROUGE – Crawfishing on a statement made more than a week ago, there won’t be information shared with the public about the cost to fix the downtown library debacle anytime soon, city officials revealed Wednesday.

The mayor’s office said despite what it forwarded from the library designers days earlier – a self-imposed deadline to share the cost and timeline for repairs won’t be met.

A week before Labor Day, the city-parish said it expected to release specifics about the plans to repair the library’s structural issues before the long holiday weekend. A week and a day later – two days after Labor Day – the city said the information won’t be available.

Design firm WHLC said despite having anticipated receiving costs from the contractor, “there will be a review and negotiation period before anything can be released publicly,” the city’s spokesperson said in an email to WBRZ Wednesday.

Other city officials have vowed not to pay for repairs related to reinforcing the structural design features of the River Center Branch Library. The library is sagging due to two structural connection “separations” where columns meet. The separations were at the top of two of the four large structural trusses holding up the library.

Engineers have determined crews should lift separated structural parts and weld them back in place.

Right now, large red jacks are temporarily pushing back against the sag – holding the building in place.

“Once lifted in place, the remaining remedial work can be performed and inspected. Additional knee bracing, and further roof deck and roof joist inspections will be performed,” architects have said.

After all additional work is complete, the hydraulic jacks will be removed. Once jacks are gone, construction will continue on the project.

WHLC missed the deadline the city announced to release the cost estimate and timeline for work by Friday, August 31.

WBRZ previously reported the city-parish is withholding payments to the architect and city attorneys consider the matter ripe for litigation.

WHLC is confident the repairs will work: “Once complete, the architectural features of the River Center Branch Library project will be as originally designed.”

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz