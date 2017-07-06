86°
Cosby's retrial on sex assault charges is set for November

30 minutes 5 seconds ago July 06, 2017 Jul 6, 2017 Thursday, July 06 2017 July 06, 2017 4:31 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NORRISTOWN - Bill Cosby's retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman more than a decade ago is set for November.
  
An order signed Thursday by Judge Steven O'Neill says all parties must report to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 6.
  
Prosecutors found themselves back to square one June 17 after the judge declared a mistrial. The jury failed to reach a verdict in more than 52 hours of deliberations over six days.
  
District Attorney Kevin Steele vowed to put Cosby on trial again, saying accuser Andrea Constand supported the decision.
  
Cosby was tried on charges stemming from an encounter with the former Temple University worker, who said she was sexually assaulted in 2004.
  
Cosby turns 80 next week and contends the encounter was consensual.

