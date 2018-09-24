Cosby lawyer argues to keep him out of prison

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's lawyer says the 81-year-old comedian is a poor candidate for prison because he's old, legally blind and dependent on others.

Defense lawyer Joseph Green argued at Cosby's sentencing hearing Monday that Cosby would be at risk behind bars. He called prison an "excessive hardship."

Green suggested an alternative punishment program would be more appropriate.

Court has adjourned for the day. A judge is expected to sentence Cosby on Tuesday.

Cosby's lawyer says a psychologist set to testify Tuesday will be the only defense witness at the comedian's sentencing.

Cosby could get up to 30 years in prison for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, though sentencing guidelines suggest a range of one to four years is more likely.