Cosby jurors wrap up Day 3 without verdict

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial is going home for the night after failing to reach a verdict on the third day of deliberations.



The panel decided to stop Wednesday night after revisiting a police interview where the comedian acknowledged giving accuser Andrea Constand pills and fondling her at his suburban Philadelphia estate.



They'll resume Thursday morning.



The 79-year-old Cosby is facing three felony indecent assault charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.



Jurors have been deliberating for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday.



Some jurors closed their eyes and tilted their heads down as a court reporter reread Cosby's January 2005 interview. One slunk down in his seat, looking angry.



Accuser Constand and her mother sat in the gallery as the interview was read. Gianna Constand wiped away tears at times.

