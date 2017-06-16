Cosby judge denies another mistrial request

NORRISTOWN, Pa - Bill Cosby's defense team is asking again for a mistrial, more than 50 hours into jury deliberations in his suburban Philadelphia sexual assault case.

The defense argues jurors have talked about the charges long enough. Its latest request for a mistrial was Friday night.

Judge Steven O'Neill says he's compelled by law to allow deliberations to go on for as long as the jury wants. He told jurors to keep trying for a verdict after they said Thursday they were deadlocked.

The legal wrangling came as jurors had another piece of testimony read back to them - this time from the brother-in-law of accuser Andrea Constand.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual.