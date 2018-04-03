84°
Latest Weather Blog
Cosby judge delivers two big victories to defense
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has delivered two major victories to the comedian's legal defense.
Judge Steven O'Neill ruled Tuesday that a woman who says his accuser was out for money can testify. He also ruled that the jury can hear the amount of the settlement that Cosby reached with his accuser.
Cosby's defense has laid out their plan to portray the accuser as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich. His accuser's attorney says that the woman, Marguerite Jackson, is "not telling the truth."
O'Neill previously helped prosecutor's case by allowing five additional accusers to testify against Cosby. Jury selection in the case is continuing Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police seeking identity of bank card thieves
-
Port Allen residents concerned about proposed development along LA 1
-
Police: Woman arrested for helping work release inmate escape
-
Officials to hold event in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month
-
McKinley High School alumni react to proposed tax renewal
Sports Video
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido
-
Trent Forshag's Journey: From an LSU walk-on to an assistant on the...