87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cosby denied bail; to be locked up immediately

59 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 September 25, 2018 2:03 PM September 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby has left a Pennsylvania courtroom in handcuffs to begin serving a three-to-10 year prison sentence for sexual assault.
  
Defense lawyers tried to keep the 81-year-old out of prison while he appeals his conviction, saying he's frail and legally blind. Judge Steven O'Neill refused their plea for Cosby to remain on house arrest, ruling Tuesday that Cosby will be locked up immediately.
  
O'Neill says Cosby could "quite possibly be a danger to the community."
  
Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand.
  
Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct during his 50-year career in entertainment. The 2004 assault on Constand was the only one to lead to criminal charges. 
  

  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days